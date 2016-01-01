Dr. Heather Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Linn, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Linn, MD
Dr. Heather Linn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linn?
About Dr. Heather Linn, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780620898
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- U Tex Med Brch Galveston
- U Tex Med Brch Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.