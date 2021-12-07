See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Heather Loesch, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Heather Loesch, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Loesch works at Coastal Dermatology/Surgery Ctr in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Dermatology & Surgery Center PA
    2504 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 343-0626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Awesome
    Nick S — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Heather Loesch, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508886821
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Loesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loesch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loesch works at Coastal Dermatology/Surgery Ctr in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Loesch’s profile.

    Dr. Loesch has seen patients for Dry Skin, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loesch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loesch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

