Dr. Heather Longin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Longin, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Longin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Longin works at
Locations
-
1
Cpn Inc Dba Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1550 Faulk St Ste 3100, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 993-1000
-
2
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute10650 Park Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 373-1813
-
3
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-3410
-
4
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 667-3410
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longin?
About Dr. Heather Longin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154543692
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longin works at
Dr. Longin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Longin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.