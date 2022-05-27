Dr. Heather Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Lopez, MD
Dr. Heather Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from The Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care15838 Fountain Plaza Dr Ste A, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 996-7220
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
This was a new patient visit. The front desk staff was very friendly and very efficient. I was in the waiting room for maybe a minute. I did not even get my first name written on the intake form. The medical staff in the office was so nice and helpful. Dr. Lopez is wonderful! She is very friendly and kind, explains her thoughts thoroughly and listens! What a completely wonderful experience from start to finish! I would give her and her entire staff 10 stars if I could. I do not recall a physician visit within the past 20 years that has been this good.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1972953180
- Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes Hospital
- The Florida State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.