Overview of Dr. Heather Lopez, MD

Dr. Heather Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from The Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.