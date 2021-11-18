Overview

Dr. Heather Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at First Med Urgent Care in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Bethany, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.