Dr. Heather Macnew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Macnew, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Macnew works at
Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care4750 Waters Ave Ste 452, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3446
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and staff.
About Dr. Heather Macnew, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1346393279
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Memorial University Medical Center
- Memorial University Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macnew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macnew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macnew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macnew.
