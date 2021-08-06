Dr. Heather Maune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Maune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Maune, MD
Dr. Heather Maune, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Maune works at
Dr. Maune's Office Locations
-
1
Heritage Women's Center222 22nd Ave N Fl 6, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 228-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maune?
I have been going to Dr. Maune for over two years, and she is by far my favorite physician! My appointments never feel rushed, and she takes time to answer all of my questions. The staff at her office are wonderful as well. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Heather Maune, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245556216
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Hosps
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maune works at
Dr. Maune has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Maune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.