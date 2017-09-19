See All Oncologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Heather McArthur, MD

Oncology
4.7 (6)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heather McArthur, MD

Dr. Heather McArthur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. McArthur works at Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cr in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McArthur's Office Locations

    Cedars-sinai Medical Center
    8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    2201 Inwood 3rd Rd Fl NC3.500, Dallas, TX 75390
    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia
Cancer Screening
Lung Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Sep 19, 2017
    Sarting treatment at SK a full body scan was performed resulting in the known cancer and a 2nd area of concern. They advised to put that 2nd area of concern on the back burner and start treatment for the known Cancer. After a brutal year this Doctor said you are cancer free. Infact the surgeon said you will never have breast cancer again. Ur blood is tested for cancer levels the 1st yr. The 2nd area was MBC. Treatment would have been different from day 1 if diagnosed proper TNBC always spreads
    Bev Soltoff in Voorhees — Sep 19, 2017
    About Dr. Heather McArthur, MD

    Oncology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1790940385
    Education & Certifications

    MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McArthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McArthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McArthur has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McArthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McArthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArthur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

