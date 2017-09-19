Dr. McArthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather McArthur, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather McArthur, MD
Dr. Heather McArthur, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. McArthur's Office Locations
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8030Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 2201 Inwood 3rd Rd Fl NC3.500, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
3
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sarting treatment at SK a full body scan was performed resulting in the known cancer and a 2nd area of concern. They advised to put that 2nd area of concern on the back burner and start treatment for the known Cancer. After a brutal year this Doctor said you are cancer free. Infact the surgeon said you will never have breast cancer again. Ur blood is tested for cancer levels the 1st yr. The 2nd area was MBC. Treatment would have been different from day 1 if diagnosed proper TNBC always spreads
About Dr. Heather McArthur, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790940385
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
