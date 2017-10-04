Dr. McCown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather McCown, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather McCown, MD is a Dermatologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. McCown works at
Locations
Carolinas Dermatology Group1929A MOUNTAIN LAUREL CT, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 407-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just met her today, my mom had been going to her for awhile, she is really nice and friendly, she worked me in when I went to take my mom, highly recommend Heather McCown and her staff. Thanks a lot! Timmy W
About Dr. Heather McCown, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCown.
