Dr. Heather McGuire, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather McGuire, DPM
Dr. Heather McGuire, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire's Office Locations
-
1
Ventura Office2961 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-2016
-
2
Pacific Foot & Ankle Care3114 Telegraph Rd # B, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-2016Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGuire is exceptional ??! I have been to many other podiatrists, but they never understood my overuse injuries from the Military , physical training and Triathlons. The staff is so friendly. She is highly knowledgeable for sports injuries, I highly recommend their services.
About Dr. Heather McGuire, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164757456
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
