Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather McKee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather McKee, MD
Dr. Heather McKee, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. McKee works at
Dr. McKee's Office Locations
-
1
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
2
UC Health Neurology3113 Bellevue Ave Fl 3, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
3
UC Physicians Neurology7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
4
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough good things about Dr McKee. I consulted with her about a medical issue which ultimately resulted in her saving the life of my unborn child. Dr McKee not only used her judgement but also consulted other dr's about my case which resulted in the best possible outcome. Forever thankful for this Dr.
About Dr. Heather McKee, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972737005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
