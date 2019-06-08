Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM
Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
Mckenzie Hastings Institute for Foot & Ankle Surgery LLC1520 Breezeport Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 638-1823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
McKenzie-Hastings Inst for Foot and Ankle Surgery3907 Bridge Rd Ste 101, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Heather McKenzie for over 3 years for foot pain that ended up being plantar fasciitis that ended up requiring surgery to relieve the pain. She also removed an ingrown toe nail for me. Her office was always very professional and I have never had any issues with Dr. McKenzie or any of their staff.
About Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1912959701
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Foot Surgery
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
