Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Suffolk, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM

Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at McKenzie-Hastings Inst for Foot and Ankle Surgery in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mckenzie Hastings Institute for Foot & Ankle Surgery LLC
    1520 Breezeport Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 638-1823
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    McKenzie-Hastings Inst for Foot and Ankle Surgery
    3907 Bridge Rd Ste 101, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Heather McKenzie for over 3 years for foot pain that ended up being plantar fasciitis that ended up requiring surgery to relieve the pain. She also removed an ingrown toe nail for me. Her office was always very professional and I have never had any issues with Dr. McKenzie or any of their staff.
    Wonderful doctor, great practice. — Jun 08, 2019
    About Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912959701
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather McKenzie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at McKenzie-Hastings Inst for Foot and Ankle Surgery in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

