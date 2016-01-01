Overview of Dr. Heather McPhillips, MD

Dr. Heather McPhillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. McPhillips works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.