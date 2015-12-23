Dr. Heather Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Morris, MD
Dr. Heather Morris, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Suite Ph 4-124, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Morris was excellent. She is very professional and more than accommodating with regards to staying in touch with you as a patent and your health needs. Dr Morris, gives a one on one attention to her patients, which is hard to find today in the medical field. This is what I find, as reassuring when it comes to my health . Thank you Dr Morris .
About Dr. Heather Morris, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.