Overview of Dr. Heather Morrison, MD

Dr. Heather Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at Lincoln Center Ob/Gyn PA in Topeka, KS with other offices in Hiawatha, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.