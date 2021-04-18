Dr. Heather Morse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Morse, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heather Morse, DPM
Dr. Heather Morse, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
Northside Podiatry5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morse performed surgery - Dec 31, 2020: Bunion and 2 toes. The goal was to be back on my foot in 3 months. All of that was accomplished based on a successful surgery and great direction with very attentive follow up. The staff at Northside Podiatry is also top tier-they are all very attentive and tuned in to their patients.
About Dr. Heather Morse, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Gen Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Auburn University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.