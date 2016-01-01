Dr. Muhr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Heather Muhr, DO
Dr. Heather Muhr, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhr's Office Locations
- 1 5655 College Ave Ste 318B, Oakland, CA 94618 Directions (510) 683-5409
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Heather Muhr, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336166057
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
