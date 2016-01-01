See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oakland, CA
Dr. Heather Muhr, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Oakland, CA
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heather Muhr, DO

Dr. Heather Muhr, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muhr's Office Locations

    5655 College Ave Ste 318B, Oakland, CA 94618 (510) 683-5409

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Heather Muhr, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336166057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Muhr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muhr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

