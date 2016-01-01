Overview

Dr. Heather Ogando, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Ogando works at NYU Langone Geriatric Medicine Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.