Overview

Dr. Heather Orkwis, DO is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Orkwis works at Midwest center for dermatology in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.