Dr. Heather Orkwis, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Orkwis, DO is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Midwest center for dermatology52873 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-6770
Shelby Office45700 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-6770
Midwest center for dermatology43900 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-0112
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Dr Orkwis recommended by Husband get a biopsy on an area of concern after two Doctors told him not to worry about . She was absolutely right, biopsy determined cancer. Luckily further surgery removed all the Cancer. She listens, she follows through, she is knowledgeable. She is an outstanding Doctor!
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750514865
- St Joseph Hosp/Mich State U
- Lankenau Hosp-Jefferson Hlth Sys
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
