Overview

Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Osborn-Heaford works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.