Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.

Dr. Osborn-Heaford works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Dec 04, 2017
    Extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of my illness, medications to treat and maintain, and always courteous, kind, caring and these things count a great deal in selecting a provider. I strongly feel that she as gone above and beyond what was expected and that is a very welcome change from a whole of doctors. God Bless, Dr.
    Sharon Huntington-Mize in Wayland, MI 49348 — Dec 04, 2017
    About Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710197355
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

