Dr. Heather Pittman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Pittman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Pediatric Developmental Behavior - Women & Children's Medical Plaza - Lee Health Physician Group15901 Bass Rd Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pittman and her assistant, Logan, are always very attentive and kind. Every encounter I've had with them has been excellent and my questions are always answered promptly.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
