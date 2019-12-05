Dr. Heather Pontasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pontasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Pontasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Pontasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Dr. Pontasch works at
Locations
-
1
The Woodruff Institute-Naples Office2235 Venetian Ct Ste 1, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-9337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pontasch?
Dr. Pontash is very thorough and professional. Identified an issue and clearly explained the situation and that I needed a biopsy. l would highly recommend Dr. Pontash as a dermatologist. Sean the medical tech was also very professional.
About Dr. Heather Pontasch, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114242674
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- St Vincents Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pontasch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pontasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pontasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pontasch works at
Dr. Pontasch has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pontasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pontasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pontasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.