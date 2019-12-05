Overview

Dr. Heather Pontasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.



Dr. Pontasch works at The Woodruff Institute For Dermatology & Mohs Surgery in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.