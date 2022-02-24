Dr. Heather Pulaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Pulaski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heather Pulaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Texas Oncology9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 600, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 305-6249Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology1300 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 218-7216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Dr Pulaski and her staff are excellent. Always very concern about your health. Excellent team work. I have spoken very highly of Dr. Pulaski to my family and friends.
- Oncology
- English
- 1033230354
- M D Anderson Cancer Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Pulaski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulaski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulaski has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulaski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.