Overview of Dr. Heather Pulaski, MD

Dr. Heather Pulaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with M D Anderson Cancer Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center



Dr. Pulaski works at Texas Breast Specialists in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.