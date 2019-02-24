Overview of Dr. Heather Riggs, MD

Dr. Heather Riggs, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fayette Regional Health System, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Riggs works at KETTERING CANCER CENTER in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.