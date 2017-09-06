Dr. Heather Sauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Sauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Sauer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Galveston, TX. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sauer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
San Felipe5151 San Felipe St Ste 1470, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 622-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauer?
The medication she prescribed is helping my condition. She is trustworthy and cares.
About Dr. Heather Sauer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1255535845
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.