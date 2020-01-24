Overview

Dr. Heather Schultz, MD is a Dermatologist in Yonkers, NY.



Dr. Schultz works at Doctors College in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.