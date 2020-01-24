Dr. Heather Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Schultz, MD is a Dermatologist in Yonkers, NY.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 848-8073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schultz is the sweetest most caring person. I didn't have to wait long to get called in, the office was very clean and organized. Her bedside manner was perfect, she explained my condition very well in a way that i understood, and i would definitely recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Heather Schultz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
