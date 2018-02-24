Dr. Heather Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Shah, MD
Dr. Heather Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Oncology Specialties, P.C.1107 14th Ave SE Ste 200, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 705-4224
Clearview Cancer Institute - Athens707 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 705-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heather Shah, One of the most kindest and carrying doctors which I was a patient fighting cancer.. I trusted Her with my life and to do this day I’ve been in remission for 5 years, prayers and God as my witness . I’m blessed that I’m still enjoying life to the fullest .. Thank You Heather ! Robbie Farquhar
About Dr. Heather Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1093767493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
