Dr. Heather Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur, AL with other offices in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.