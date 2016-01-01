Dr. Heather Shearer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Shearer, MD
Dr. Heather Shearer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8214
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972573079
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shearer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shearer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shearer has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.