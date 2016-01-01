Overview of Dr. Heather Shearer, MD

Dr. Heather Shearer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Shearer works at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.