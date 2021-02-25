Overview of Dr. Heather Shelton, MD

Dr. Heather Shelton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at Lone Star Medical Group in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.