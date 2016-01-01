Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Shelton, MD
Dr. Heather Shelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton's Office Locations
Midtown Community Mental Health Clinic3171 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 941-5010
- 2 218 E Washington St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 680-0071
Integrative Wellness LLC1650 W Oak St Ste 200, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (765) 680-0071
- 4 125 Lakeshore Dr, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 680-0071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Shelton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821037631
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.