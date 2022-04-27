Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Valley Presbyterian Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Shenkman works at
Locations
Valley cardiovascular specialists191 S Buena Vista St Ste 400, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-0023
Heather Shenkman MD18663 Ventura Blvd Ste 202, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 938-9505
- 3 1510 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 247-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shenkman takes the time to answer all your questions and concerns. She saved my like and followed up my treatments and after care. Highly recommended
About Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215918800
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
