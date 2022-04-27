Overview

Dr. Heather Shenkman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Valley Presbyterian Hospital and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Shenkman works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.