Dr. Heather Sine, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Sine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Sine works at Capital Women's Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Women's Care
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-9101
  2. 2
    Capital Women's Care
    15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-9101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Jul 20, 2022
    Very friendly and competent.
    Linda Brooks — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Sine, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750372017
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Sine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sine has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

