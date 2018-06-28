Overview

Dr. Heather Slay, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Slay works at SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.