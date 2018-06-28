Dr. Heather Slay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Slay, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Slay, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great knowledge. Great doctor. To the point.
About Dr. Heather Slay, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154378404
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
- Emory University (GME)
- Emory University School of Medicine (SOM)
