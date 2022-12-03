Dr. Heather Sowinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Sowinski, DO
Dr. Heather Sowinski, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (616) 267-9150Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-9150
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-9150
Good doctor ,explains everything well. Is on top of everything and gives out all the information that we need for our kids health.
Dr. Sowinski has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sowinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowinski.
