Dr. Heather Strittmatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strittmatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Strittmatter, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Strittmatter, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Strittmatter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strittmatter?
About Dr. Heather Strittmatter, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407050461
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strittmatter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Strittmatter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Strittmatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strittmatter works at
Dr. Strittmatter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strittmatter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strittmatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strittmatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.