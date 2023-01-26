See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Heather Summe, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH.

Dr. Summe works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South
    22 W 15TH ST, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dermal Filler
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lice
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Mohs Surgery
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Phototherapy
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Doctor Summe was attentive and efficient during my visit and painlessly took a mole off of my back.
    Matt — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Heather Summe, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Spanish
    1861768020
    Education & Certifications

    University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    St Luke Roosevalt Hosp
    UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Summe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summe works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Summe’s profile.

    Dr. Summe has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Summe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

