Dr. Heather Summe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Summe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Summe, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH.
Dr. Summe works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South22 W 15TH ST, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 434-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summe?
Doctor Summe was attentive and efficient during my visit and painlessly took a mole off of my back.
About Dr. Heather Summe, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1861768020
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- St Luke Roosevalt Hosp
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summe works at
Dr. Summe has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Summe speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Summe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.