Dr. Heather Volkman, DO

Dermatology
4.4 (18)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Volkman, DO is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Volkman works at Robin A Roberts MD in Benbrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Offices of Dr. Volkman and Dr. Roberts
    6100 Southwest Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 989-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Folliculitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2019
    Excellent Doctor. Immediately diagnosed a problem I had been to 2 dermatologist and a Nuerologist. Best around.
    Tom Avery — Aug 03, 2019
    About Dr. Heather Volkman, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932326253
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Volkman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Volkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Volkman works at Robin A Roberts MD in Benbrook, TX. View the full address on Dr. Volkman’s profile.

    Dr. Volkman has seen patients for Folliculitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Volkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

