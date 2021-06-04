Overview of Dr. Heather Wahl, MD

Dr. Heather Wahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wahl works at gg in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.