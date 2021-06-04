Dr. Heather Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Wahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
-
1
ProMedica Pelvic Health5308 Harroun Rd Ste 175, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 585-0240
-
2
ProMedica Pelvic Health2120 W Central Ave Fl 1, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 585-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
God has really put me in the right hands. She is contacting my other 2 doctors to dig deep and see if they can all work together to help me out. She doesn’t have to do this and I was in tears that a dr would do this when most wouldn’t. She actually genuinely wanted to help me. I’ve been struggling in so many ways and for her to go out of her specialty makes me feel like there may be relief in my future and that she’s truly a Godsend.
About Dr. Heather Wahl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1548529688
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
