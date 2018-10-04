Overview of Dr. Heather Wallace, MD

Dr. Heather Wallace, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.