Dr. Heather Wells, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Wells works at Karen J. Maroda, Ph.D., ABPP in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.