Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Wells, MD is a Dermatologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
-
1
Karen J Maroda Ph D ABPP2350 N Lake Dr Ste 302, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 882-5772
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Dr Wells and her staff were outstanding
About Dr. Heather Wells, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447320403
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.