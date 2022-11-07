Dr. Heather Wheat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Wheat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Wheat, MD
Dr. Heather Wheat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, ENHS- Newfane Site, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Wheat's Office Locations
Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY1306 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 712-0864Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- ENHS- Newfane Site
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wheat had immediately made me feel comfortable. Dr. Wheat's communication skills are the best. Your not just a number.
About Dr. Heather Wheat, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972705978
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Co
- Univ Of Co
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
