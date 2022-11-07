Overview of Dr. Heather Wheat, MD

Dr. Heather Wheat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, ENHS- Newfane Site, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Wheat works at Nephrology Associates of Western New York, LLP in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.