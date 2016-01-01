Dr. Heather White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather White, MD
Dr. Heather White, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather White, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
