Dr. Heather Whitworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heather Whitworth, MD
Dr. Heather Whitworth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Whitworth works at
Dr. Whitworth's Office Locations
Cha Kinder Clinic400 Avenue K SE Ste 1, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 299-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Whitworth, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922119601
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitworth works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitworth.
