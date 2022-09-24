Dr. Heather Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Heather Williams, MD
Dr. Heather Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westfield, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine17600 Shamrock Blvd Ste 400A, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
I needed bilateral carpal tunnel surgery. She does these as an endoscopic procedure which means a smaller incision and faster healing time. I had both hands done at the same time and I am recovering nicely. Office appointment was quick and surgery scheduled the following week!
About Dr. Heather Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.