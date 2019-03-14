See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Heather Zechman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (17)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heather Zechman, MD

Dr. Heather Zechman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Zechman works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Paradise Valley, AZ and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zechman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Kelly H Roy, MD, PC
    10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  5. 5
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  6. 6
    Virginia Women's Center - Forest Medical Plaza
    7611 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-4084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Dr.Zechman was my gynecologist during my first pregnancy at Richmond, Virginia. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who needs a very caring, understanding and a knowledgeable doctor. She made my life easier and I had quite a few complications both during my pregnancy and Deliver. She explains the condition very clearly and how to go about treating the conditions. She is the best Gynecologist I have ever Met.
    Pavithra in Toronto, Canada, Canad — Mar 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Heather Zechman, MD
    About Dr. Heather Zechman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649245762
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND SCIENCE
