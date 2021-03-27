Overview of Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM

Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Zelna works at Coastal Foot & Ankle Specialists in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.