Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM
Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Zelna works at
Dr. Zelna's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Foot & Ankle Specialists7035 1st Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 349-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelna?
Great visit with the doctor! The office is beautiful and no wait! 5 stars
About Dr. Heather Zelna, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851633085
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelna works at
Dr. Zelna has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.