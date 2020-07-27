Dr. Heba Iskandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heba Iskandar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heba Iskandar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Iskandar works at
Locations
-
1
Jimmy A. Spivey, M.D1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskandar?
Thorough and patient. She is amazing and I feel relieved that she is my doctor. So easy to talk to.
About Dr. Heba Iskandar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457550782
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskandar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iskandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskandar works at
Dr. Iskandar has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskandar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskandar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskandar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskandar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.