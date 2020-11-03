Overview of Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD

Dr. Hebah Hefzy, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Hefzy works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.