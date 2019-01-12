Overview

Dr. Heber Rosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Rosa works at Conviva Care Center University in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.