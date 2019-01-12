Dr. Heber Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heber Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heber Rosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Conviva Care Center University25 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 900-3667
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Aetna
- Humana
Best Caring doctor,Knowledgeable,consistent in his Primary practice. Overall a Great guy
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952306607
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
