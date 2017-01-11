Overview of Dr. Heberto Hernandez, MD

Dr. Heberto Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at North Shore Medical Ltd in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.